For the 39th year, Rob Gatchell of Oak Bluffs invites the community to view his colorfully decorated yard at 148 County Road in Oak Bluffs starting on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 5 pm to 8pm. This will kick off the family’s month of collecting donations for the Island Food Pantry. The Gatchell house is at 148 County Road in Oak Bluffs, between the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and the Oak Bluffs fire station. Visitors are encouraged to park and walk around and enjoy the display.