On Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, there will be a 5K road race in Oak Bluffs. According to race organizer Pat Parker, the race will start at the Oak Bluffs Police Station at 8:30 am. Sign-up for the race will be at the police station from 7:30 to 8:15 am, just prior to the race. There will be a $10 fee to enter, and all proceeds will benefit the Oak Bluffs School. All are welcome. For further information, contact Pat Parker at 508-901-0850.