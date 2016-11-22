Vineyard Youth Tennis brings home the trophies

Cam Napior holds his first place trophy. —Jill Napior

It was a good weekend for Vineyard Youth Tennis (VYT). Three young tennis players came home winners from this weekend’s events.

Hannah Rabasca holds her first place trophy. —Rebeccah Norris
Hannah Rabasca won the girls 16 and under level 7 by defeating the second-seeded player (4-6, 6-2, 10-3) in the final at the Centre Court Club in Rhode Island. Max Potter won the boys 14 and under flight that day by scores of 11-9, 6-0, 6-3, to take home the championship.

Up the road at the Weymouth Club, VYT player Cam Napior won his boys 12 and under flight level 7 by scores of 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. For more information on VYT, call 508-693-7762 or visit vineyardyouthtennis.org.