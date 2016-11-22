Vineyard Youth Tennis brings home the trophies

It was a good weekend for Vineyard Youth Tennis (VYT). Three young tennis players came home winners from this weekend’s events.

Hannah Rabasca won the girls 16 and under level 7 by defeating the second-seeded player (4-6, 6-2, 10-3) in the final at the Centre Court Club in Rhode Island. Max Potter won the boys 14 and under flight that day by scores of 11-9, 6-0, 6-3, to take home the championship.

Up the road at the Weymouth Club, VYT player Cam Napior won his boys 12 and under flight level 7 by scores of 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. For more information on VYT, call 508-693-7762 or visit vineyardyouthtennis.org.