ACE MV thanks the Vineyard Transit Authority

To the Editor:

A huge thank-you to Angie Grant and the rest of the VTA staff for their gracious hospitality in allowing us to use their facility to train islanders for the Class A Commercial Driver’s License exam. The students from the weeklong training at the VTA facility who took the subsequent exam all passed. As with many of our classes, this successful workforce training could not have happened without the support of the Island community. Thank you, VTA!

Samuel Hart, executive director

ACE MV