Anne Langley

Anne Virginia Langley of Edgartown died at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 am to noon in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Her funeral mass will immediately follow at 12:30 pm in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street, Edgartown followed by burial in the New Westside Cemetery, Edgartown. A complete obituary will follow in a later newspaper edition. Please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for an online register book and additional information.