Island Gymnastics sticks their landing at RI invitational

Ten gymnasts from Island Gymnastics competed Saturday Nov. 20 and Sunday Nov. 21 at the Lion Challenge hosted by Ocean State School of Gymnastics in Lincoln, RI.

The Xcel Gold team competed on Saturday. Olivia Schroeder competed in the 14 plus category and received a score of 8.65 on vault. Molly Crawford placed third on beam (9.0) and fourth on floor (8.8). She finished third (35.2) overall. Arianna Edelman placed fourth on vault and bars, scoring 8.75 in both events. She also placed third on floor (8.9) and received an all around score of 35.05.

The Xcel Silver team competed on Sunday in the eight to 10 year-old category. Sara Goodale placed first on beam (9.5) and finished fourth place (35.5). Amy Maeda placed second in beam (9.475) and third in bars (9.075). Emily Boyd placed third on in bars (9.075) and beam (9.3).

The Xcel Bronze team competed on Sunday in the six to eight year-old category. Grace Voshell placed first on three events and first all around (34.2). Her scores were 9.05 for bars, 8.6 for beam and 8.5 for floor. Elizabeth Thompson placed second overall (33.2), first on vault (8.15) and second on bars (8.85). Nikita Kleeman placed third overall (33.075) and second in beam (8.4) and on floor (8.4). Gabrielle Guimaraes placed fourth overall (32.825) and second in vault (8.1) and floor (8.3).

The next meets are Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday Dec. 4 at the Holiday Invitational hosted by Yellow Jackets Gymnastics in Danvers and Middleton.