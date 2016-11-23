Let’s take two steps forward, together

To the Editor:

I spoke these words on Saturday afternoon at a gathering of concerned citizens in Waban Park:

Hi. I’m representing two organizations, the Martha’s Vineyard Peace Council and Martha’s Vineyard Friends Meeting (Quakers). The essence of Quakerism is the recognition that there is something in our hearts that is the same in the heart of every other person, a center of light and love, and in any situation when we pause and listen well enough, this guide within shows a way forward.

Friends, Islanders, lovers of peace with justice, there have been dark times before.

Years ago, Sarah and I were driving east to get married and move back here. The Vietnam War had just ended. At Acoma Pueblo, we turned aside and went up on the mesa. Looking across to the west side, we saw a dance in progress, a patient, tireless line: two steps forward, one step back; two steps forward, one back.

The Pueblo people have been doing this for a long time, and other ceremonials, to keep the world in balance: two steps forward, one step back; two steps forward, one back.

That is what we do, my friends, in the cause of peace. Two steps forward, one step back; two steps forward, one step back.

There is urgent need for us to learn and practice patient compassion. Compassion for what?

Fear is the root of conservatism. The root of conservatism is fear. From that fear comes the anger, the venomous language, the creating and blaming of otherness.

You have probably heard about the MRI studies. Conservatives have a larger amygdala, the part of the brain that that makes quick emotional categorizations. Under stress, it generates feelings of fear and anger. Complexity and ambiguity upset them. They want to know what the authoritative rules are, so they can be safe. The perceptual universe of a conservative is a world of fear and threats. They’re stuck. This calls for compassion.

Progressives and liberals have a larger anterior cingulate cortex. This part of the brain is at home with complexity and ambiguity. Under stress, it keeps things in perspective.

Folks, it’s up to us. For the conservatives, it’s too important to them to feel confident that they are on the right side. That makes it hard for them to deal with disagreement. They can only see it as the wrong side. And it makes it hard for them to deal with change. Their fears have been manipulated. They’ve been played. They’ve been snookered. They’ve been pawned. They’re stuck.

Friends, it’s up to us, each of us, to make friends with a conservative. Or two, maybe. Understand their fear of too-fast change. Understand their visceral need for stability. Don’t suggest that they’re afraid; no, such weakness would be wrong. That’s why it’s covered instantly by anger. But find ways to help them recognize that they really are safe. Do you wear a Brexit safety pin, showing safe haven for the oppressed? It’s for them, too. Take the next two steps forward together with us.

What did you think it was that needed to be loved?

Bruce Nevin

Edgartown