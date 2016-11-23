MV United gives thanks for a great season

To the editor:

MV United Recreation Program would like to thank the following people for all their time and effort generously supporting Martha’s Vineyard youth on the soccer fields.

The West Tisbury School, Vice Principal Mary Boyd, and West Tisbury Parks and Recreation for the use of their facilities. Andrew Warlock and Reuben Fitzgerald for keeping us on the fields. Manny Estrella for constantly keeping us connected to one another. Ryan White and his crew for making sure our fields are level and green. David Vigneault for hauling his cider press and making our midseason festival sweet. Will Coogan and the Wharf for supplying our end-of-season festival BBQs. Chris MacLeod, James Burke, John Keene, and Reid Sylva for keeping the eggs, dogs, and burgers coming. Little Rock Farm for their delicious Messi Pie Eating Contest pies. Nina Moore, Ava Vigneault, and Owen Favreau for their pie-judging skills. Adelaide Keene for her photography. Each and every coach for bringing the fun. Families and players for making the season a fabulous one. Thank you all!

MV United

Vineyard Haven