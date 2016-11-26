Black Saturday: The streak is over

The Nantucket Whalers snapped Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School 12-year dominance of the annual Island Cup rivalry game, crushing the Vineyarders by a 42-0 score on Saturday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

The Whalers (9-2) struck early and often, scoring four touchdowns in the first half for a

28-0 lead, then added two more scores in the second half behind three rushing scores by Whaler Travis Demby. The Whalers were thirsty to drink from their long-delayed Island Cup and kept the pedal to the metal throughout the contest, including launching long passes in their final fourth quarter possession with just over three minutes remaining.

The Vineyarders (1-10) were overmatched on Saturday, generating little offense other than an early second half spurt that took them briefly into Whaler territory. Clearly, the 38th edition of the Island Cup was all Whalers. Vineyarder miscues, turnovers and a half-dozen facemask and personal foul penalties led to three Whaler scores.

The young Vineyarder team showed future promise with standout performances from underclassmen including John Morris, John McCormick, Hunter Athearn, Hoffman Hearn and Ivan Smith who joined seniors Lucas Debettencourt (who took a turn in the backfield for the banged-up Vineyarders), Matteus Scheffer, Elijah Matthews and Ennis Foster, suiting up for the last time.