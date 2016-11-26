Felix Neck Fall Festival delights in its 26th year

1 of 11

Felix Neck held its 26th annual Fall festival on Friday. The festivities included hayrides from Sunnyside farms, face painting, live music by The Flying Elbows, wreath making, and arts and crafts. Hot dogs, apples, popcorn, chili, soup and veggie burgers kept everyone well fed for squash bowling and an abundance of arts and crafts for younger visitors. They could make popcorn cranberry necklaces or peanut butter covered bird houses. A raptor exhibit by Marla Issac rounded out the festivities, which featured various different birds of prey.