Felix Neck Fall Festival delights in its 26th year

Hazel Harmon, from Chappaquiddick, carefully constructed her wreath with evergreen boughs, dried flowers and shells. —Susie Safford
Alan Lovewell is a regular making popcorn at the Fall Festival. —Susie Safford
Clementine deForest, from Oak Bluffs, requested a full face butterfly from Aaron Teves. —Susie Safford
Clementine deForest, from Oak Bluffs, got help making a bird feeder from Elizabeth Wolf. Peanut butter was spread into pre-cut holes on 6-inch logs, then smeared with a bird seed mixture. —Susie Safford
Desmond Moore, from Texas and Edgartown, wanted his face painted to match his 9-month old Labrador puppy. —Susie Safford
The Flying Elbows have been the featured musical event at the Felix Neck Fall Festival for 9 years. Shown here are Bob Hammond, Tom Goux, Tom Hodgson and Paul Thurlow. —Susie Safford
Frances Hunsaker, from Oak Bluffs, sits very still while Aaron Teves paints a tiger on her cheek. —Susie Safford
The popular hayride, provided by Sunnyside Rides, took children and adults through the fields at Felix Neck. —Susie Safford
Marla Isaac, owner of Reptile and Raptor Exhibits, with Ophena, her right horned owl. This is her 6th year a Felix Neck, but she's been in the business for 30 years. —Susie Safford
Ophena, a right horned owl. —Susie Safford
Uncle Festa, a turkey vulture. —Susie Safford

 

Felix Neck held its 26th annual Fall festival on Friday. The festivities included hayrides from Sunnyside farms, face painting, live music by The Flying Elbows, wreath making, and arts and crafts. Hot dogs, apples, popcorn, chili, soup and veggie burgers kept everyone well fed for squash bowling and an abundance of arts and crafts for younger visitors. They could make popcorn cranberry necklaces or peanut butter covered bird houses. A raptor exhibit by Marla Issac rounded out the festivities, which featured various different birds of prey.

