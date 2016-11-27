Jellybone Rivers gets wiggles and giggles from Island children

Musicians perform concert at an atypical venue - the West Tisbury Library.

By
Pat Waring
-
Seats were hard to come by when Jellybone Rivers and the Maniacs of the Heart took the stage in the community room at the West Tisbury Library Saturday afternoon. —Susan Safford
Zelda Berlin in forground moved to the music. —Susan Safford
The young dancers were swept up by the rollicking music. —Susan Safford
Anthony Esposito on drums. —Susan Safford
Lead guitarist Niko Ewing. —Susan Safford
Bass guitarist Rick Wasserloos. —Susan Safford
Hazel Waring Myers looks adoringly at her dad Rob, lead vocalist and guitarist in the band. —Susan Safford
Jellybone Rivers (Rob Myers), lead vocals and guitar. —Susan Safford
Rob Myers with daughter Hazel and Rick Wasserloos with son Oliver. —Susan Safford

It was standing —and  dancing— room only at the West Tisbury Library Saturday afternoon as Jellybone Rivers and The Maniacs of the Heart presented a rollicking children’s rock concert.

The band, better known for appearing at more grown-up Island venues, packed the community room with some 100 excited fans, youngsters from toddlers on up and a smattering of parents and grandparents.

The hour-long show featured a toe-tapping list of traditional folk and children’s songs with Jellybone Rivers (Rob Myers) on vocals, while the band provided upbeat and intricate backup.

Pint-sized music lovers settled on the floor in front of the band, but were soon on their feet bouncing and twirling to the catchy tunes. Older audience members got into the spirit, singing the well-known favorites with gusto and cheering the little ones on.