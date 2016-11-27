Jellybone Rivers gets wiggles and giggles from Island children

1 of 9

It was standing —and dancing— room only at the West Tisbury Library Saturday afternoon as Jellybone Rivers and The Maniacs of the Heart presented a rollicking children’s rock concert.

The band, better known for appearing at more grown-up Island venues, packed the community room with some 100 excited fans, youngsters from toddlers on up and a smattering of parents and grandparents.

The hour-long show featured a toe-tapping list of traditional folk and children’s songs with Jellybone Rivers (Rob Myers) on vocals, while the band provided upbeat and intricate backup.

Pint-sized music lovers settled on the floor in front of the band, but were soon on their feet bouncing and twirling to the catchy tunes. Older audience members got into the spirit, singing the well-known favorites with gusto and cheering the little ones on.