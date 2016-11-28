Karen E. Packish of Vineyard Haven died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was 63.

Karen was the mother of Sherry Maciel and William Maciel. She was also the sister of Roberta Curtis of East Falmouth and aunt of Stephen J. Curtis Jr. of East Falmouth. Karen was the companion of Paul W. Schultz of Oak Bluffs for 26 years.

Her memorial service will be held in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street, in Vineyard Haven on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 am with burial following in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs.