Book talk with Doug Cabral, author of ‘News Hounds’

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5 pm, Island newspaperman Doug Cabral will give a reading from his new humorous memoir, “News Hounds: An Accidental Newspaper Life on Martha’s Vineyard,” a story in which canine companions play a major role. Doug will discuss and invite questions on his unique experiences as a newspaper owner and editor in the Vineyard community. Mr. Cabral spent eight years as managing editor of the Vineyard Gazette and 28 years as editor, and beginning in 1991, as owner of The Martha’s Vineyard Times. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.