Fly into the Tin Hangar, Edgartown’s newest year-round eatery

The talk of the town, specifically Edgartown, is the new restaurant that has opened up where Flatbread used to be. Tin Hangar, a new venture from the McGroarty family, is welcoming the Island community to what will surely become a regular spot for year-round residents. Jack McGroarty, the restaurant’s general manager, greets us with a smile as we walk through the door. As we are led to a table, the spacious wrap-around bar boasts quite the variety of liquors and beverages — perfect for an after-work beer or cocktail.

The menu serves a little bit of everything, which is great for families coming to dine at Tin Hangar. Kick off with some appetizers for the table, like the Crispy Fried Pickles ($7) or the Buffalo Chicken Dip ($9), both perfect choices to share. The main menu divides itself into three categories: sandwiches, entrées, and pizzas, and I suggest trying something from each. The sandwich of the day is a daily chef’s inspiration, with what is available and sounds good to him. And who is “he”? Chef Brian Counihan, a Johnson and Wales graduate who has worked all over Boston and Providence. His training is based mainly in fine-dining cookery, so manning the kitchen at Tin Hangar, where the food is best described as casual dining with a focus on comfort food, is a change of pace.

That’s just what we will need this winter if the weather gets too nasty: comfort food. A standout entrée is the Egg Noodles ($17), served alongside beef and pork meatballs, mushrooms, and sour cream. Chef Counihan really delivers on the flavors in this dish — it’s just like Mom would make. For the pizza lovers out there, Tin Hangar serves up some creative hand-tossed pizzas (small is 12 inches, for $18; large is 16 inches for $24). You can also become a pizza chef yourself by putting together your own creation (prices per topping may vary). Here are some of the current offerings:

B-17 Flying Fortress: chicken, bacon, ranch, pepperoni

P-51 Mustang: salami, hot peppers, chili flakes

Dauntless: meatballs, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella

Most of the staff is local to the Island, so you’ll probably see some friendly, familiar faces. Slide up to the bar and ask for a beer, most of which, you’ll notice, come in cans. Mr. McGroarty, a craft beer aficionado, shares that the freshest beers comes in cans. A little insider tip: Canned beer stays fresher because cans hold a seal better than bottles do, and aluminum cans protect the beer from the sun so the flavor won’t deteriorate (so if your favorite beer comes in a clear bottle, you might want to reconsider your choice). But the drink choices at Tin Hangar are carefully curated, so you’re sure to score a tasty brew.

Tin Hangar is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week from 3 pm to 9 pm. Their liquor license is a full license until December, and will then become beer and wine only until April. We’re looking forward to making it a regular stop this winter. Make sure to follow Tin Hangar on Facebook for updates and daily specials: facebook.com/Tin-Hangar.