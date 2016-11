This fall, Island Alpaca in Oak Bluffs welcomed over 50 baby alpacas. Get up close with fluffy friends new and old this Friday through Saturday, Dec. 3 to 5, at the Island Alpaca open house. The farm will be open for self-guided walking tours, or a browse through the gift shop’s locally grown garments from 10 am to 5 pm. Treats and hot cider will be available. For more information, call Barbara Ronchetti at 508-693-5554, or visit islandalpaca.com.