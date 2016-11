On Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, the Island Community Chorus will present its annual holiday concert. This year’s group is 125 voices strong, and features 30 young singers from the Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Chorus. The concert is directed by Peter Boak. Gather at the Old Whaling Church at 7:30 pm on Saturday, or 3 pm on Sunday, and let the voices of the Island Community Chorus get you in the holiday spirit. Admission is $15. For more information, visit islandcommunitychorus.com.