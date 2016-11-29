John T. Lesperance

John T. “Jack” Lesperance, 77, of Gardner, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 10, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

Born in Gardner on August 10, 1939, he was the son of Freeman and Elizabeth (Bedard) Lesperance.

A lifelong resident of Gardner, Jack graduated from Gardner High School with the class of 1957. He received his associate’s degree in business from Mount Wachusett Community College of Gardner, and his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2002 from Fitchburg State University of Fitchburg.

Prior to retiring in 2000, Jack was employed in the inside sales department and credit office of S. Bent and Brothers of Gardner for many years. He was previously employed by Temple Stuart Furniture Co. and Simplex Time Recorder.

He was a member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Church of Gardner.

Jack enjoyed biking, traveling, reading, and doing yard work. He was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He loved spending time on Martha’s Vineyard, where he worked for the Island Queen Ferry and the information desk in Oak Bluffs. Jack loved people, and was a true humanitarian. He was a volunteer at the Gardner Museum in Gardner, and also served as a trustee. He was a volunteer at the information desk of Heywood Hospital of Gardner, and he was a member of the Lions Club of Gardner. He was also a volunteer for the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association as a tour guide and usher for various programs. Jack cherished spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife of 51 years, Roberta A. (Matthews) Lesperance of Gardner; one son, Gregg A. Lesperance (Fabiana) of Hubbardston; one daughter, Jennifer L. Lesperance (Keith Fisher) of Easthampton; three brothers, Gerald Lesperance (Jeanne) of Aiea, Hawaii, Neal Lesperance (Deanie) of Paxton, and Alan Lesperance (Barbara) of Jefferson, Ga.; four grandchildren, Jackson and Amelie Fisher and Gabriella and Anthony Lesperance; nieces and nephews Jeff Carney, Donna Carney, Dawn Comptois, and Renee Terranova. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Carney.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Boucher Funeral Home in Gardner. See boucherfuneral.com for details. Burial will be on Martha’s Vineyard at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to MVCMA (Martha’s Vineyard Camp-Meeting Association), P.O. Box 1685, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. Please note “Tabernacle Restoration Fund” on the memo line, and reference in memory of John “Jack” Lesperance.