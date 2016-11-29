Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary elects new officers

At their Saturday, Nov. 19, meeting, members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-9 elected Timothy Carroll and Glenn DeBlase as flotilla commander and vice flotilla commander. The elections were held at Coast Guard Station Menemsha; division flotilla officers Ray Hogan and Mike Hays traveled to Martha’s Vineyard to congratulate the new commanders. Mr. Carroll and Mr. DeBlase will lead a 15-member flotilla, which was officially established a year ago, after a five-year development period, as a detachment of the group in Woods Hole.

According to a press release, local Coast Guard Auxiliary members promote boating safety by offering public education courses and conducting vessel safety checks. Auxiliarists also augment the mission of active-duty personnel at Station Menemsha by standing radio watch and providing culinary service.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit cgaux.org.