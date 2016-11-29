Oak Bluffs rings in the holiday season

Ready or not, December is here, and the holiday season is in full swing. The Oak Bluffs Association will spark your holiday spirit this Saturday, Dec. 3, with its annual holiday celebration.

The all-day event begins at 10 am at the Ocean View Restaurant, where the Holiday Open Market will be held. Stock up on all things local with artisan gifts, crafts, and baked goods. Enjoy music from John O’Toole until 2 pm, and take photos with Santa until 3 pm.

At noon, guests can gather outside the Loft and hop aboard a free horse-drawn hayride around town. It will travel up Circuit Avenue, through Washington Park, and maybe even give you a lift to the Open Market at Ocean View.

Catch the 2 pm puppet parade up Circuit Avenue, then from 2 pm until 4 pm, Offshore Ale Co. will host a Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration. There will be cookie decorating, ornament-making, caroling, and music in Healey Square.

Executive director of the Oak Bluffs Association (OBA) Christine Todd said this is the third year they are hosting this all-day holiday celebration. “It’s something we’re hoping to build every year. Every time we do it, it gets a little more involved and a little more rewarding,” Ms. Todd said.

The OBA also hosts a Santa Sweepstakes through the month of December. This promotional event highlights a number of local shops in Oak Bluffs. Participating stores hand out raffle tickets to customers after every purchase, and there will be a drawing on Dec. 19 where winners will receive gift cards to local stores.

“We love being able to promote local shops while bringing more people into town,” Ms. Todd said. “We’re coming up with new ideas every year.”

For more information about the Holiday Celebration in Oak Bluffs, visit oakbluffsmv.com or contact obainfo@yahoo.com.