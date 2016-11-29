Pre-Thanksgiving 5k draws over 200 to Oak Bluffs

An eager bunch of 212 runners and walkers took a break from basting their turkeys and watching football to participate in the 2016 Turkey Trot in Oak Bluffs on Thursday. Stuffed turkey hats dotted the starting line across from the Oak Bluffs Police station as runners took off up Circuit Ave and circled around the fire station, cheered on by Oak Bluffs 8th graders along the way.

Though many skipped the finish line and trotted back to the coziness of their homes, visiting family, and dinner tables, there were many who completed the course. Ten year old Jack Lionette of Chilmark came in first (18:58), Lucas Gubinski of Fairfield, Conn. came in second (19:48) and Duncan Picard of Oak Bluffs came in third (20:22). Alexa Gubinski of Fairfield, Conn. was close behind in fourth place with a time of 20:32. Cross country coach Joe Schroeder of West Tisbury came in fifth with a time of 20:35. Ceili Brennan of Oak Bluffs was the second woman to finish with a time of 20:45.

The race raised $2,500 for the Oak Bluffs Elementary School’s 8th grade class trip. This was the first year that the Oak Bluffs Elementary School assumed responsibility for the execution of the race and organizer Eve Hayman said it went very well. Most runners were locals but there were a few from out of state, including a visitor from Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, CA. Ms. Hayman said participants were generous and many left extra donations in addition to their registration fee.