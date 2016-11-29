Volunteer opportunities on Martha’s Vineyard

Dozens of local non-profits could use your help.

Looking for a way to do good on the Vineyard?

There are many Vineyard organizations currently looking for volunteer help. These organizations include:

Vineyard Village at Home, which provides rides for housebound seniors. The organization, founded in 2006 in response to a study that found that the greatest need for elders living alone was transportation, depends entirely on a volunteer base. There is no specific time commitment, an email blast alerts potential drivers of a need. Currently, Vineyard Village at Home serves dozens of clients. “You’re not just helping someone, you’re making friends,” Polly Brown, president, said in a press release. For more information, call 508-693-3038, or email vineyardvillage@gmail.com.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Martha’s Vineyard has a waiting list of kids looking to be matched with mentors. The organization especially needs men to spend one-on-one time with kids around eight or nine-years-old who need a little extra companionship. To sign up as a mentor visit: bbbsmb.org/cape-cod/be-a-mentor/.

Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard employs a volunteer force to help provide affordable housing to families earning at or below 80 percent of the Dukes County Area Median Income. Currently, the local branch of the worldwide organization is completing a project using a house kit that requires almost no carpentry experience. A construction supervisor oversees the operation, and participating in the project is a good way to learn while you help. Teens are welcome, but age restrictions apply. Habitat also has non-construction volunteer opportunities. For more information, call 508-696-4646 or email houses@habitatmv.org.

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary is dedicated to protecting some of the Vineyard’s valuable habitats. There are four areas in which volunteers can help out, even during the winter months. “We are very much volunteer-driven,” sanctuary director Suzan Bellincampi said in an article in the Times last year. “We couldn’t do what we do without the help of the community.”

Property managers work on the four miles of trails and the garden and help with invasive species removal. Education volunteers help lead field trips and assist with public programs and in-school education. Citizen science work involves wildlife research and monitoring (shorebirds, salamanders and horseshoe crabs are currently being tracked). For those with less inclination to brave winter weather, office and building staff volunteers help to greet visitors and answer wildlife questions. “Volunteers learn about nature and wildlife of the Vineyard and get involved in conservation,” Ms. Bellincampi said. For more information, call 508-627-4850 or email felixneck@massaudubon.org.

There are lots more opportunities listed below.

ACE MV

Adult and Community Education of Martha’s Vineyard

acemv.org/

508-693-9222

info@acemv.org

Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard

animalshelterofmv.org

508-627-8662

Lisa Hayes, Shelter Manager,

lhayes@animalshelterofmv.org

African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard Inc.

http://mvafricanamericanheritagetrail.org/

508-693-4361

American Legion 186 Martha’s Vineyard

(508) 627-8673

Angels Helping Animals Worldwide Inc

(508) 274-2604

Contact: Leslie Hurd hurdpub@gmail.com

Aquinnah Cultural Center Inc

wampanoagtribe.net/pages/wampanoag_acc/index

508-645-7900

Linda Coombs, program director aquinnahcc@gmail.com

Big Brother Big Sister of Cape Cod and the Islands

https://www.bbbsmb.org/cape-cod/volunteer/

617-542-9090

BiodiversityWorks

biodiversityworksmv.org/

800-690-0993

volunteers@biodiversityworksmv.org

Community Solar Greenhouse of Martha’s Vineyard Inc

comsog.org/

508-693-2019

info@comsog.org

Cottagers Inc

cottagerscornermv.org/

info@cottagerscornermv.org

Edgartown Library Foundation Inc

edgartownlibrary.org/

508-627-4221 and 508-627-1373

The FARM Institute

farminstitute.org

508-627-7007

Farm Neck Foundation Inc

farmneck.net/foundation

508-693-3057

Featherstone Center for the Arts

featherstoneart.org

508-693-1850

Contact Ann Smith, Executive Director ann@featherstoneart.org

Friends of Family Planning of Martha’s Vineyard Inc

friendsoffamilyplanning.org/

508-693-1208

Friends of Mvyradio

friendsofmvyradio.org/

508-693-5000

donate@friendsofmvyradio.org

Friends of Aquinnah Public Library Inc

aquinnah-ma.gov/library_friends

508-645-9092 President Caroline Feltz

Friends of the Chilmark Public Library

chilmarklibrary.org/page.php?id=2

508-645-3360

Friends of the Up Island Council on Aging Inc

508-693-2896

Joyce Albertine, director, coa-director@westtisbury-ma.gov

Friends of the Vineyard Haven Public Library Inc

vhlibrary.org/libraryfriends.shtml

508-696-4211

Friends of the West Chop Lighthouse Inc

lighthousefriends.com/light.asp?ID=626

kraig@lighthousefriends.com

Friends of the West Tisbury Library Inc

westtisburylibrary.org/library-friends/

508-693-3366

wt_mail@clamsnet.org

Habitat for Humanity International Inc Martha’s Vineyard Hfh

habitatmv.org/

508-696-4646

houses@habitatmv.org

Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard Inc

hospiceofmv.org/

508-693-0189

tjhallahan@gmail.com

Island Autism Group Inc

islandautism.org/

Donate: crowdrise.com/island-autism-center/fundraiser/katherinedevane

Island Community Chorus Inc

islandcommunitychorus.com/

info@islandchorus.com

Island Grown Initiative

http://www.islandgrownschools.org/

508-687-9621

noli@igimv.org

Island Theatre Workshop Inc

itwmv.org/

508-737-8550

itwonmv@gmail.com

League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard

marthasvineyard.ma.lwvnet.org/

Library Friends of Oak Bluffs Inc

oakbluffslibrary.org/lfob-about/

Marine and Paleobiological Research Institute Inc

mprinstitute.org/

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society

marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/

508-693-9549

marthasvineyardagsociety@gmail.com

Martha’s Vineyard Area of Narcotics Anonymous

nerna.org/pages/marthas-vineyard-area

Martha’s Vineyard Association of Emts Inc

mvaemt.org/MVAEMT.org/Welcome.html

914-318-1477

mvaemtsec@gmail.com

Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group Inc

mvcancersupport.org/

508-627-7958

annemariedonahue54@icloud.com

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living Inc

mvcenter4living.org/

508-939-9440

mvcenter4living@gmail.com

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society

mvcms.org/

508-696-8055

Martha’s Vineyard Community Television Inc

mvtv.org/

(508) 696-9760

Martha’s Vineyard Donors Collaborative Inc

mvdonors.org/

508-645-3690

mvtv@mvtv.org

Martha’s Vineyard Film Society Inc

mvfilmsociety.com/

Jessica Johnson, Director of Membership and Special Events, jess@mvfilmsociety.com

508-696-9369

Martha’s Vineyard Fishermens Preservation Trust Inc

mvfishermenspreservationtrust.org/

Martha’s Vineyard Girls Ice Hockey Booster

mvgirlshockey.com/booster-club.html

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center

mvhc.us/

508-693-0745

office@mvhc.us

Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council Inc

mvhorsecouncil.com/

mvhorses@gmail.com

508-645-3723

Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group Inc

mvshellfishgroup.org/

508-693-0391

Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Inc

mvderby.com/

mvderbycommittee@gmail.com

Martha’s Vineyard Theater Foundation Inc

mvtheaterfoundation.org/

508-310-7837

info@mvtheaters.org

Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey Association Inc

mvyouthhockey.org/

508-693-3137

Mary P Wakeman Conservation Center Trust

bit.ly/VCS-DONATE

Signe Benjamin 508-693-9588

info@vineyardconservation.org

Media Voices for Children

mediavoicesforchildren.org/

508-693-0752

Mediavoicesforchildren@gmail.com

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People 2052 Martha’s Vineyard NAACP

marthasvineyardnaacp.org/

508-696-5785

Oak Bluffs Firemens Civic Association Inc

oakbluffsfireandems.com/events.html

Fire department phone 508-693-0077

Massachusetts Audubon at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary

massaudubon.org/felixneck

Marion Hammond 508-627-4850 x101

felixneck@massaudubon.org

Meals on Wheels / Elder Services of Martha’s Vineyard

508-693-4393

Permanent Endowment Fund of Martha’s Vineyard

endowmv.org/

508-338-4665

Red Stocking Fund

Co-Chairman Susie Wallo 508-776-6050

Sail Martha’s Vineyard Inc

sailmv.org/

508-693-7644

admin@sailmv.org

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation

sheriffsmeadow.org/

508-693-5207

Slow Food USA Inc Martha’s Vineyard

slowfoodmv.org/

info@slowfoodmv.org

Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Massachusetts 9261 Vfw Mass

myvfw.org/ma/post9261/

508-693-9261

Vineyard Arts Project Limited

vineyardarts.org/

508-413-2104

support@vineyardartsproject.org

Vineyard Committee on Hunger

hungercommittee.org/

Betty Burton 508-693-5339

info@hungercommittee.org

Vineyard House Inc

vineyardhouse.org/

508-693-8580

vineyardhouse@vineyard.net

Vineyard Open Land Foundation

islanderis.net/users/volf/

Vineyard Playhouse Co Inc

mvplayhouse.org/theater/

508-696-6300

Women Empowered to Make Healthy Choices Inc

women-empowered.org/positive-choices/get-involved/donate/

Yard Inc

dancetheyard.org

508-645-9662

Houses of Grace (Winter Homeless Shelter)

Dorie Godfrey dorie.godfrey@gmail.com

Island Food Pantry

islandfoodpantry.org/

508-693-4764

Island Grown Gleaning

Jamie O’ Gorman, 508-939-0841

jamie@igimv.org

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Volunteer Application: mvhospital.com

508-957-0195

Suzanne Hammond, Volunteer Coordinator: shammond6@partners.org

Martha’s Vineyard Museum

Mvmuseum.org

508-627-4441 x 117

Donation form: mvmuseum.org/pdf/MVMGivingForm.pdf

Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club

mvbgclub.org

Peter Lambos 508-627-3303

bgclub@vineyard.net

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services

mvcommunityservices.com/

508-693-7900

Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena

mvarena.com/

(508)693-5329

peter@mvarena.com

Polly Hill Arboretum

pollyhillarboretum.org/

508-693-9426

Rising Tide Therapeutic Equestrian Center

risingtidetec.org/uploads/Volunteer_Form.pdf

SCORE of Cape Cod and the Islands

Capecod.score.org

(508) 775-4884

capecodscore@verizon.net

Vineyard Village at Home

vineyardvillage.org

Contact Polly Brown, President, 508-693-3038

vineyardvillage@gmail.com

Windemere

windemeremv.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/windemere-donation-form.pdf

508-693-0410 x 1933

YMCA

ymcamv.org/wp-content/uploads/2009/11/Island-Impact-2013-Donation-Form1.pdf