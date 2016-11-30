Bimmer the computer cat

By Nancy Langman

You gotta love that cat

Sitting close at hand

Knowing where he’s at

Feeling part of the band

Content takes on new meaning

As I watch him settle in

Whiskers on the computer keys

Risking pull or spin

Relaxed and oh so comfy

Purring loudly now

Paws tucked under chest

Tail tucked under bow

Chin settled on the keys

The cursor takes off down

From page one to twenty-two

Now sleeping very sound

Nancy Langman is a self-employed health care professional who dabbles in poetry and lives in Vineyard Haven with her husband, two cats, and a dog.