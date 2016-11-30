Bimmer the computer cat

By Nancy Langman
You gotta love that cat
Sitting close at hand
Knowing where he’s at
Feeling part of the band
Content takes on new meaning
As I watch him settle in
Whiskers on the computer keys
Risking pull or spin
Relaxed and oh so comfy
Purring loudly now
Paws tucked under chest
Tail tucked under bow
Chin settled on the keys
The cursor takes off down
From page one to twenty-two
Now sleeping very sound
Nancy Langman is a self-employed health care professional who dabbles in poetry and lives in Vineyard Haven with her husband, two cats, and a dog.