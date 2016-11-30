Bridge Notes

At the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 21, nine pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Dave Donald, followed by Diana Dozier and Gerry Averill in second, Molly Mattoon and Judy Cronig in third, and Caroline Baum and John O’Keefe in fourth. Games begin at 1:15.

At the 7 pm Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Nov. 22, six pairs competed. First place went to Michel Riel and Dave Donald, followed by Dotti Arnold and Judy Cronig in second.

No game was held at Island Bridge Club on Nov. 24, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.