Christmas magic on Sunset Lake

A crack investigative reporting team from The Times solved an annual Christmas mystery on Monday morning, when it stumbled across a crew from Crossland Landscape setting up the floating Christmas tree on Sunset Lake, across from the harbor in Oak Bluffs.

Owner Mark Crossland supervised his son Kyle, who guided the floating tree into position with his kayak.

Mr. Crossland said this is the ninth or 10th year of the floating Christmas tree. “We love doing it,” he said. “It took a lot of trial and error, but we have it down now.”

The Times asked Mr. Crossland how lights on a tree floating in the middle of a lake are powered.

“A little Christmas magic,” he said.