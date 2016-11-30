Community Note: Carol Sing at the Federated Church

There will be a Carol Sing at the Federated Church in Edgartown on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 3 pm, as part of the Christmas in Edgartown festivities. According to a press release, this event is free and open to all ages. The public is invited to sing beloved Christmas songs with members of the Federated Church Choir. Minister of Music Peter R. Boak will accompany the singers on the piano. Music is provided, and requests are welcomed. Following the singing, a few cookies and cider will be served. If you have any questions, please call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or visit federatedchurchmv.org, and choose “Events.”