Community Note: Silent auction to benefit the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury Library Foundation will hold a silent auction and raffle to benefit the West Tisbury library from Dec. 5 until Dec. 19. Proceeds will help support programming at the library.

Some of the many items offered include a one-week stay in a cottage alongside the St. Lawrence River; a one-week stay in a 3-bedroom house in Nevis; roundtrip Cape Air tickets to Boston; a soup tureen from Juliska; a necklace and earrings from Nocci; a kitchen gift bowl from LeRoux; a photo session with Randi Baird; a Vineyard Vines gift basket; artwork by Andrew Jephcote; three drawings by Jack Ryan; photographic prints by Max Skjöldebrand and Wayne Smith; a throw blanket from the Alpaca Farm; a Gloria Burkin painting; and a Beth’s Bakery gift certificate.

Items will be on display and may be bid on at the West Tisbury library from Dec. 5 until Dec. 19. Winners will be announced at the library’s Holiday Party on Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30.