Court Report: for the week of November 28, 2016

November 28, 2016

Aaron Bezahler, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/95, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

Christopher Crane, Edgartown; DOB 10/31/66, leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: probation for two years; OUI-liquor or .08%, 2nd offense: guilty – six months in the house of correction suspended, probation for two years with conditions, must pay $250 HIF, $50 OUI, $50 VW and $65 PSF.

Mark A. Laliberte, Worcester; DOB 2/27/59, negligent operation of motor vehicle: pretrial probation for one year with conditions.

Donald J. Leventritt, Chilmark; DOB 5/27/58, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.