Every picture tells a story

MVRHS students make photo diaries of their days.

Sophia McCarron
Lauren Pagglicia sits and stretches in her middle split (a dance move to warm up your hips) in the dance studio. She stretches out her pointe shoes before class starts. —Molly Baldino

What happens after the last school bell rings at 2:05? Between classes? Behind the teacher’s back? The MV Times challenged Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s (MVRHS) Photo I class to document just that. The kids’ cameras captured them at games, dance classes, lunch break — just hanging out and doing nothing — documenting personal moments and providing a diary of their days.

Freshman Emily Gazzaniga said, “I thought the project really brought to the photographer’s attention the little things people do in their day-to-day lives that you may not otherwise notice, like people’s emotions and actions.”

Freshman Rose Herman watches her fellow varsity teammates play in a field hockey tournament game against Dover-Sherborn High School. She shows her Vineyard pride and concentrates on the field as her gum begins to pop. —Emily Gazzaniga
The project overlapped another similar project called One Day in the Life, sponsored by iEarn.org. iEarn is a nonprofit that looks to promote communication between schools and students around the world. Students post personal pictures of their lives onto iEarn.org through a private forum which then can be viewed by schools in Taiwan, Thailand, Yemen, and other countries. The kids in the different schools can then communicate back and forth and share pieces of their lives.

Art department chair and photography teacher Chris Baer assigned the One Day in the Life project in three parts: “Where we live,” “What we eat and drink,” and “The commercial community,” which focused on street photography. The students took photos of things that fell under those themes, and then were tasked in class with writing clear captions for the photos and uploading them.

“I like to do projects like this, as it gives students authentic reasons to make good work and and [find] an appreciative audience. It’s not just an assignment for the teacher — real people are very interested to learn more about life in the U.S. schools,” Mr. Baer said.

Photographer Emily Gazzaniga's best friend, Kya Maloney, 14, center, giggles and looks at the camera with Skyla Harthcock, left, and Caitlin McHugh, right, both JV field hockey players, as the Vineyard field hockey team plays a tournament game against Dover-Sherborne. —Emily Gazzaniga
From left, Kya Maloney, 14, and Chloe Hoff,15, practice presentations on test-taking tips for Freshman Skills outside Mr. Houghton's history room. The best test-taking tip was to get a good night's sleep, which, ironically, neither of them did the night before. —Imani Hall
Veronia Wendt checks her phone during a break from playing tennis with her friend, neighbor, and photographer Simone Davis in Vineyard Haven. They played for almost two hours. —Simone Davis
Gregory Clark, 14, also known as “Greg the Keg,” crams in the last seconds of cell phone use before the bell rings for history class. MVRHS students are not allowed cell phone use during class time. —Kya Maloney
From left, Hannah Rabasca and Paige Pogue (14) eat their lunch in the cafeteria waiting for the bell to notify us when to continue our day. —Zachary Vukota
Cross-country practice has just ended early and most kids have already left, but Solon Oliver, 14, left and Jason Davey, 15, right, are at the track, waiting for their parents. —Peter Burke
Wyatt Beslile, 14, pores over his textbook during history class on Oct. 28. They were doing a “Constitution Scavenger Hunt" in their history books. —Peter Burke
Lauren Pagglicia, 14, sits at the picnic tables outside the dance studio doing her English homework. We are waiting for dance to start. She sees a friend from far away and waves to her. —Molly Baldino
From left, Ava Vigneault and Nina Moore, both 14, prepare for a soccer game by picking up lattes at the Black Dog. —Tianna Rambonga
We cheer on the soccer team at their final game of the season. Everyone is on edge while the score is tied 0-0. —Tianna Rambonga
Bella Giordano, left, and Maddy Tully, right, pose in front of Bella’s fairy lights, right after a fresh haircut. Both made impulsive decisions to cut their own hair late at night. —Rose Herman
From left, Chloe Hoff,15, Emily Gazzaniga, 14, and Sam Cranston,16, celebrate Sam’s 16th birthday. They are sitting on the couch at Sam’s neighbor and best friend's house. They are watching TV and joking around. Sam just came home from his permit test, and passed. Everyone is in a good mood. —Imani Hall
The photographer and his dad go to Black Water Farm to pick up local eggs, to finish off our weekly shopping list. —Davin Tackabury
Students in Freshman Skills are dressed up for a Halloween costume contest. The students just walked into class, and are having some fun before the bell rings to start. From left: Carlos Olivera, 15, Tianna Rambonga, 15, Molly Pogue, 14, Dash Christy, 15, and Ava Vigneault, 14. —Molly Carroll
From left: Tyla Packish, 15, Taylor Blair, 14, Hunterfox Jakusik, 14, and Jackson Pachico, 14. After school, this group heads downtown for a boat ride together on Ms. Blair's boat. They are a very close group of friends and do this very often. —Amelia Craig

The two projects each came with their own set of challenges. “Students who don’t have rich social lives struggled with The MV Times challenge,” Mr. Baer said, “while students who live way out in the sticks struggled to do the ‘commercial community’ homework, for instance.” The class is also working on getting more of a response from international schools on iEarn.

Sophomore Kayla Eddy said, “It was kind of challenging to capture the perfect

My friends Addy Hayman, left, and Alexis Condon, right, lie on a beach tower at Lambert’s Cove on Nov. 2, 2016. They bundle themselves up in sweatshirts and sweatpants to stay warm on this chilly afternoon. They talk about college, jobs, and sports, along with their other hopes and dreams for the future. — Kayla Eddy
moment between two people, and it took me a lot of tries to get a good shot, but other than that, everything worked out fine.”

The projects forced the students to look at their lives through a lens; unlike Snapchat, where the photos disappear within 10 seconds, these pictures were more permanent. “The challenges in this project weren’t in taking the pictures,” said freshman Kya Maloney, “it was more in getting the right lighting and timing. That kind of stuff.”

Some people were unafraid to document the less glamorous sides of their lives, such as trips to the nurse’s office for medications, or mid-bite as they inhale food as quickly as they can before their 20-minute lunch period is up. “Some students were very personal, open, and honest about their lives,” Mr. Baer said. “I found that refreshing. They shared their lives in a less guarded way than one might expect.”

The pictures capture a more intimate side of the MVRHS student body, from kids with their heads on their desks to doing splits before dance class or just hanging out at a friend’s house. The photographers were aiming for photos that look authentic and to get moments beyond MVRHS. “I liked this project,” said Kya Maloney, “because I could capture those moments that show that even through all the stress of school and extracurriculars and sports, there’s still happiness and fun.”