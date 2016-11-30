Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Anne Virginia “Ginny” Langley of Edgartown and Naples, Fla., died peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, surrounded by her large and loving family.

Ginny was born Sept. 8, 1931, to the Honorable William J. Keenan and Irene Keenan of Dorchester. She attended St. Gregory’s Catholic School, and was a graduate of Mount Ida College.

Ginny met her husband, Laurence “Roy” Langley, in Dorchester. They were married Oct. 12, 1950, and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They raised their family in Milton until 1974, when they moved to Naples and began spending summers in Edgartown.

Devoted in faith and family, Ginny was an active member of St. Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown for over 38 years, where she was a eucharistic minister and CCD (Confraternity of Christian Doctrine) teacher. Ginny was devoted to raising her seven children. She was happiest when surrounded by her children, their spouses, and her 12 grandchildren.

In addition to being an extraordinary homemaker, Ginny enjoyed gardening, and was an avid baker and an accomplished knitter.

Ginny leaves behind her adoring husband Roy. She is also survived by her seven children, Roy Jr. (Kathy) of Charlotte, N.C.; Jackie Driscoll of Edgartown and Naples, Fla.; Brendan (Lisa) of Edgartown; Maryanne Jerome (Ed) of Edgartown; Betsy Stabler (Larry) of Chevy Chase, Md.; Merrill (Jamie) of Edgartown; and Justin of Fairhaven. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Roy III and Keenan Langley; Nicholas Jerome; Will, Charlotte and Peter Stabler; Catherine, Merrill, and Charlie Langley; Caroline and Jack Langley. Ginny is also survived by her sisters Carole Keenan of Weymouth and Irene Burgess of Milton. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Terrella, her brother William J. Keenan Jr., and her grandson Joseph Jerome.

A celebration of her life was held on Friday, Nov. 25, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to St. Elizabeth’s Church of Edgartown, Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or the Joseph Jerome Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2232, Edgartown, MA 02539.