Martha’s Vineyard Court Report: Nov. 4 – Nov. 21 2016

Nov. 4, 2016

James S. Combs, Edgartown; DOB 3/25/91, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Caroline E. Derrig, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/14/74, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Nov. 10, 2016

Jonathan Jacobs, Edgartown; DOB 4/5/94, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Nov. 18, 2016

Brittany L. Andelin, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/4/87, marked lanes violation: not responsible; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF.

Keith David Brozek, Cleveland, Ohio; DOB 11/23/83, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; leaving the scene of property damage: continued without finding for one year; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop/yield: not responsible; marked lanes violation; not responsible.

Kelsey Jackson Monaha, Edgartown; DOB 4/23/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; wrong way on a state highway: not responsible; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Nicholas C. Viera, Edgartown; DOB 12/10/89, larceny over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Nov. 21, 2016

Christian B. Brown, W. Orange, NJ; DOB 5/15/80, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Stephen N. Ciancio, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/10/83, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for two months, must pay $50 VW, $65 PSF with conditions.

Kyle J. Dubay, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/26/93, threat to commit a crime: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Joseph J. Ferrulle, Marshfield; DOB 11/28/81, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Todd D. Goodell, West Tisbury; DOB 12/2/65, trespassing: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Todd D. Goodell, West Tisbury; DOB 12/2/65, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Benjamin S. Huebscher, Burbank, CA; DOB 11/26/85, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Andrew Jackson, Edgartown; DOB 8/28/95, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible; speeding: not responsible.

Troy A. Maciel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/4/71, malicious destruction of property over $250: nolle prosequi (state declined to prosecute); a second charge of malicious destruction of property over $250: nolle prosequi.

Mark A. Moreis, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/9/59, conspiracy to violate drug law (crack cocaine and Suboxone): continued to pretrial conference.

Zadoc Elliot Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/11/86, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Gregory R. Politz, Edgartown; DOB 3/26/86, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $75 court cost.

David J. Sylvia, Edgartown; DOB 7/2/71, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Amira L. Tranchell, E. Falmouth; DOB 8/25/90, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Trebor L. Whearty, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/29/67, shoplifting by asportation: pretrial probation for six months, must pay $600 restitution.