Oak Bluffs: Peaceful December

Hello, December. Last week Thanksgiving brought many people to our Island to celebrate with their families, and it seems as if suddenly we are in the holiday month of December. Establishments on Circuit Avenue are decorated in their holiday best, and beckon us to come in and see the merchandise they offer, but the hustle and bustle of summertime shopping is not present. There is a peacefulness over the street and those you meet in the stores. Then venture over to Ocean Park. Now there are no dancing children around the bandstand, kites flying, people chatting and laughing or sitting on benches or blankets. The calming lights of appropriate decorations bring us a serene feeling of hopefulness and peace.

Here is a correction to the article last week about the Dine to Donate at Offshore Ale on Thursday, Dec. 18. This is a fundraiser for the Friends of Oak Bluffs, and will also feature a silent auction during the event. Lunch is served 11:30 to 4 and dinner 5 to 8:30, and a percentage of pretax food sales will be donated to the Friends.

“Saucy Writing in the Face of Neo-Victorianism” is the subject Merissa Nathan Gerson will speak about at our Oak Bluffs library on Thursday, Dec. 1, starting at 5:30 pm. Merissa talks about how it is important to continue to write steamy scenes, even in the face of what might feel like your darkest hour. Her writing has appeared in Playboy, the Atlantic, and many other publications. She was also a consultant on the Emmy-winning TV show “Transparent.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 8 pm, Dean Rosenthal, an American composer of contemporary classical music will present “De-Composition, Breaking Down the Musical Process.” “De-Composition” is the library’s new monthly series in which Island musicians play their work, then discuss it and answer audience questions.

Then come and celebrate at the annual Library Friends Holiday party. The party will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 pm. There will be good food, you can make holiday crafts, and Santa will be there also to greet and entertain you.

Good Shepherd Parish of Martha’s Vineyard is holding its annual Christmas Tea on Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. Augustine’s Hall in Vineyard Haven. The tea takes place from 1 to 4 pm and includes theme baskets, a 50/50 raffle, Christmas centerpieces, and grab bags for the children. Admission is $5 for adults, and are children free. Come and enjoy an afternoon of fun.

The Island-wide email system for the public schools has been down since Nov. 10. If Oak Bluffs parents wish to reach their child’s teacher through their mvps.org email, there is a possibility that it will not be received, so it is suggested that you call the school at 508-693-0951 or send a note in with your child. The school will advise families when the system is back up and running.

The Neighborhood Convention will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11:30 am. The meeting will be at the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard in Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs, and all are welcome. The meeting will feature the MVRHS Minnesingers. You are asked to bring your bag lunch and dessert, and beverages will be provided.

The Island-wide Youth Collaborative, with the MVCS Center, Disability Services, and Youth Task Force, is sponsoring a workshop on “The Traps of Worried Parenting and What to Do Instead.” This parent workshop will be led by Lynn Lyons, and is suitable for parents of children to 8 years old. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the MVRHS library. It is requested that you preregister by calling 508-687-9182.

Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS personnel are once again sponsoring “Stuff an Ambulance/Bus” event to help Island children enjoy a happy holiday. The event will take place at the Oak Bluffs fire station from noon to 3 am on Saturday, from 10 to 4 pm. Please bring unwrapped toys to the station between those hours to make this event a success.

We send birthday smiles to John Alley on Dec. 3, Brittney Jardin, Bill Anderson Sr., Kate Collens, Carol Testerman, and Gail Barmakian on the 4th, James Moreis Hakenson on the 6th, Mary MacDonald, Lynn Rebello, Francis Bernard, and Rose Cogliano on the 7th, and Vamp Campbell on the 8th.

Enjoy the week. Peace.