Promotions at The MV Times

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, MV Times publisher Peter Oberfest announced a number of staff promotions. Jamie Stringfellow was named executive editor, overseeing all of The Times’ publications. Geoff Currier was named associate editor and opinion page manager. Kelsey Perrett was named associate editor and web manager. Barry Stringfellow was named senior reporter, and Carrie Blair was named sales manager.

“We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to recognize Jamie’s outstanding leadership contributions in the creation and distribution of Times content across all our platforms and channels,” said Mr. Oberfest. “It wouldn’t be possible without the support she receives from a great team, and we’re excited about all the progress and new projects we’re looking forward to. Recognizing Carrie’s leadership on the sales side is overdue; her contributions are valued by her colleagues and by our advertisers.”