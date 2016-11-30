REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: November 21 – 25, 2016

Chilmark

Nov. 22, Chloeco Holdings LTD sold 20 David’s Way to Robert C. Schiff Jr. and Dawn W. Schiff for $6,125,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 21, Stephen C. Turner sold Lot 38 off Slough Cove Road to Thomas Rosedale for $920,000.

Nov. 21, MV Cummings Way LLC sold 9 Cummings Way to Robert and Lynda Loigman for $2,400,000.

Nov. 21, Robert C. and Paula E. Craft sold 29 Schoolhouse Road to Janet and Anastasios Goujiamanis, trustees of the Janet Goujiamanis 2013 Revocable Trust, for $940,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 21, Elizabeth Knight sold 67 Sunset Road to David A. and Emma M. Schumann for $529,000.

Nov. 22, Lisa Scott Bardsley, personal representative of the estate of Roselyn Chase Scott, sold 25 Hampson Avenue to Robert Reginald Simpson and Camille Vanessa Simpson for $660,000.

Nov. 23, Caleb Caldwell and Mary Ibsen sold a lot on Haypath Road to Samantha Chronister Greene and James Greene for $342,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 21, Donald J. and Elena M. Grande sold 207 Lake Street to Michael J. Cohen and Mara L. Green, trustees of Belly Acres Realty Trust, for $922,500.

Nov. 21, Carl R. and Brent D. Cron, executors of the estate of David Cron, sold 55 Grimmett Way to Harold W. Orr Jr. and Carolyn Y. Bracy for $670,000.

Nov. 22, Louis W. Piacentini sold 60 Beach Road Unit 23 (Vineyard Harbor condominium) to Harold and Karen Bridges for $70,000.

Nov. 23, Carlton G. and Tammis F. Sprague sold a lot on Summer Street to Leah S. Jampel for $167,500.