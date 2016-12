1 of 13

Islanders gathered in Healey Square last night to witness the annual Oak Bluffs tree lighting. Guests, adorned in reindeer antlers, sipped free hot chocolate and listened to Christmas carols by Brian Weiland, the music teacher at the Oak Bluffs School.

There was also a special guest appearance by Santa himself, who rolled in on the Oak Bluffs fire truck to take photos with fans in front of Offshore Ale.

Oak Bluffs will continue their holiday festivities this Saturday.