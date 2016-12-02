Island Theater deemed dangerous by unanimous board of survey vote

The board of survey assembled by Oak Bluffs building inspector Mark Barbadoro officially declared the Island Theater “dangerous” in a unanimous 3 – 0 vote at the Oak Bluffs fire station meeting room on Friday afternoon. The vote gives building inspector Mark Barbadoro the authority to order the building demolished, per state law.

The board of survey was comprised of Mike McGrath from Falmouth-based civil engineering firm Holmes and McGrath, Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose, and Aquinnah town administrator Adam Wilson, who served as the “disinterested observer” per state law. Mr. McGrath attended the meeting via teleconference.

After the vote, Mr. Barbadoro told The Times that the demolition was not a fait accomplis because the matter will next go before the Oak Bluffs Historical Commission (OBHC). If the OBHC determines that the structure is “significant” it will hold a public hearing, which may result in a building being classified as “preferably preserved,” which can delay demolition for up to six months. The OBHC typically meets the third Wednesday of each month. The matter can also still be referred to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC), since the building may be over 100 years old, which is an automatic trigger on the Development of Regional Impact (DRI) checklist. The date of construction of the theater has not been confirmed as yet.

“I just want that building to be made safe, that’s all,” Mr. Barbadoro said.

Since there is no money in the building department budget for the demolition costs, voters would have to approve the expenditure at town meeting in April, or possibly sooner if the board of selectmen voted to have a special town meeting, Mr. Barbadoro said.

Speaking to The Times on Friday afternoon, Island Theater co-owner Ben Hall Jr. said he was unaware of Friday’s board of survey vote. “I find it telling that the owners of the building were not made aware of the vote,” he said. “There must have been deliberation. It should have been done at a public meeting. That is not due process.”

Mr. Hall said that he and his brother, co-owner Brian Hall, have been hamstrung to remedy the situation since Mr. Barbadoro declared the building “unsafe” on October 26. Mr. Hall said the declaration prohibits workers from entering the building, per Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations. “OSHA is federal law and that takes precedence over state law,” he said. “[Mr. Barbadoro] is nailing our feet to the floor and saying ‘run in place.’ We asked for it to be classified as “potentially dangerous” so we could get inside and do the work. But he made it impossible to do the work he claims he wants done.”

Mr. Hall said an engineer recently hired by architects Keenan + Kenny to inspect the building would not enter because of the placard.

According to state law, the Halls will be legally bound to reimburse the town for the demolition costs, and there are substantial additional penalties possible.

Brian Hall told The Times there has been interest from potential buyers, including from Oak Bluffs business owners Mark and Mike Wallace, but no formal offer has been made. “There are always tire kickers but we’ve never had a concrete proposal,” he said.