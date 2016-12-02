‘Nut/Cracked’ returns to Martha’s Vineyard in time for the holidays

For the second year in a row, the Yard will bring the wintertime classic-turned-contemporary “Nut/Cracked” to the Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Dec. 3.

The show is rooted in Tchaikovsky’s beloved score and the ballet fantasy of a wooden soldier nutcracker who comes to life on Christmas Eve, but New York City’s award-winning Bang Group has rearranged and reimagined the original with a multi-genre score and the incorporation of various forms of multidisciplinary dance and performance to create a modern show that is every bit as delightful as the original.

“Nut/Cracked” has been featured in the New York City holiday lineup at New York Live Arts for the past 14 years, and has been performed on stages around the United States and Europe. The New York Times wrote about the show, “[the] piece is not only immensely entertaining, but also intensely musical and witty, melding tap, disco, ballet, and contemporary dance over 22 scenes that combine fantasy and silliness to marvelous effect.”

“Nut/Cracked” by the Bang Group: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Advance tickets can be purchased through dancetheyard.org or at the door. Tickets are $25 (general); $15 (seniors 65-plus, students, military); $5 (children under 12).