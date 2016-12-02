Oak Bluffs blazes past Tisbury in boys junior high hoops

1 of 4

The Oak Bluffs boys completed a home and home season opening sweep of the Tisbury Tigers with a 52-26 interscholastic basketball win Thursday afternoon at the Tisbury School.

Blazers forward Miles McNeal dominated the first half, pouring in 16 of his game high 18 points as the Cottage City dwellers built a 30-9 halftime lead.

The Tigers, shackled by Oak Bluff’s 1-2-2 zone defense throughout the first half, started off the second by draining three quick buckets. The Blazers responded with a 12-0 run of their own to lead 42-15, putting the game well out of reach.

Following the game, Oak Bluffs coach Alex McCluskey cited the leadership of eighth graders Josh Billings, Andrew Marchand, Miles McNeal, Marcellus Rubio, and Zach Smith, as a key to the win.

“They know how to run the offense, make the right decisions and take the best shots,” Coach McCluskey said. “I’m very thankful for an eighth grade class who knows how to play the game of basketball. It makes coaching a lot easier.”

Josh Billings joined Miles McNeal by scoring in double figures for Oak Bluffs with 13 points. Lucas Reis added eight and Marcellus Rubio chipped in seven more. Andrew Marchand, Kammel Timmons, and Zach Smith scored a bucket apiece.

Nate Porterfield and Aiden Merrick each scored seven points to lead Tisbury. Nico Arroyo finished with six points, Toby Roberts scored four, and Washington Alves had two.