Winter sports schedule

A comprehensive guide to winter sports on the Vineyard.

MVRHS winter sports

For complete, updated schedules, visit miaa.net/schools/public/martOa. All basketball games played at MVRHS.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Tues., Jan. 1, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 4:30 pm

Mon., Jan. 16, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 4:30 pm

Tues., Jan. 24, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 4:30 pm

Tues., Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 4:30 pm

Tues., Feb. 14, 2017 vs. Sandwich 4:30 pm

Sat., Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Community Academy of Sci & Health 1:30 pm

Mon., Feb. 20, 2017 vs. Weston, 4:30 pm

Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Tues., Jan. 1, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy 3:00 pm

Mon., Jan. 16, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 1:30 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 3:00 pm

Tues., Jan. 24, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3:00 pm

Tues., Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 3:00 pm

Freshman Boys Basketball

Thurs., Dec. 15, 2016 vs. Mashpee, 2:30 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2016 vs. Somerset Berkley, 3:00 pm

Tue., Jan 24, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3:00 pm

Tue., Jan 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang 3:00 pm

Varsity Girls Basketball

Fri., Dec. 9, 2016 vs. North Quincy, 4:30 pm

Tues., Dec. 13, 2016 vs. Sandwich, 4:30 pm

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Abington, 3:00 pm

Thurs., Dec. 22, 2016 vs. Whitman-Hanson, 6:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 13, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 4:30 pm

Fri., Jan. 27, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 4:30 pm

Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 vs. Plymouth South, 3:00 pm

Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 4:30 pm

Tues., Feb. 7, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 4:30 pm

Fri., Feb. 10, 2017 vs. Cardinal Spellman, 4:20 pm

Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Abington, 1:30 pm

Tues., Dec. 13, 2016 vs. Sandwich, 3:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 27, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 3:00 pm

Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 vs. Plymouth South, 1:30 pm

Tues., Feb. 7, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 3:00 pm

Varsity Boys Ice hockey

All hockey games played at the MV Arena. For more information go to mvarena.com.

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Dennis Yarmouth, 1:50 pm

Wed., Jan. 11, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 4:40 pm

Sat., Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 1:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2017 vs. Bourne, 5:10 pm

Sun., Jan. 22, 2017 vs. Nantucket, 1:00 pm

Wed., Feb. 8, 2017 vs. Somerset, 4:30 pm

Wed., Feb. 15, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 5:00 pm

Sun., Feb. 19, 2017 vs. Fairleigh Dickenson, TBD

Fri., Feb. 24, 2017 vs. Quincy, 5:00 pm

Junior Varsity Boys Ice Hockey

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 12:40 pm

Varsity Girls Ice Hockey

For more information visit mvgirlshockey.com

Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 vs. Bourne, 4:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 30, 2017 vs. Nauset, 5:00 pm

Sat., Jan. 7, 2017 vs. Marshfield, 5:00 pm

Wed., Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Nah Rheault, 5:00 pm

Sat., Jan. 15, 2017 vs. Nan Rheault, TBD

Sat., Jan. 21, 2017 vs. Pembroke, 5:00 pm

Sat., Jan. 28, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 1:00 pm

Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Brookline, 5:00 pm

Wed., Feb. 8, 2017 vs. Sandwich, 3:00 pm

Mon., Feb. 20, 2017 vs. Norwood, 1:40 pm

Wed., Feb. 22, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 4:00 pm

Junior Varsity Girls Hockey

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Needham, 5:30 pm

Fri., Dec. 30, 2016 vs. Nauset, 3:40 pm

Fri., Jan. 6, 2017 vs. Sandwich, 4:40 pm

Sat., Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Scituate, 8:30 pm

Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Nauset, 11:20 pm

Swimming

All meets at the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA. For more information go to ymcamv.org.

Thurs., Dec. 15, 2016 vs. New Bedford, 3:15 pm

Tues., Dec. 20, 2017 vs. Dighton-Rehoboth, 3:15 pm

Tues., Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Durfee, 3:15 pm

Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 3:15 pm

Sat., Jan. 28, 2017 vs. Nauset, 12:30 pm

Sat., Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:15 pm

Boys and girls indoor track will race at Wheaton College on Wed. Dec. 21, 2016 and Wed. Jan. 18, 2017. Both meets start at 3:30 pm.

Interscholastic Basketball League

All varsity games begin at 3:30 pm, junior varsity begins at 4:30 pm. Make-up games will be played the week of January 2, if needed. Play-off games will be scheduled the week of January 8. Finals will be played the week of January 15.

Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016 – Boys: Edgartown vs West Tisbury (WT), at WT School; Oak Bluffs (OB) vs Tisbury, at Tisbury School. Girls: WT vs Edgartown, at Edgartown School; Tisbury vs. OB, at OB School.

Mon., Dec. 5, 2016 – Girls: Chilmark vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School.



Tues., Dec 6, 2016 – Boys: OB vs. WT, at WT School; Edgartown vs. Chilmark, at Chilmark School. Girls: WT vs. OB, at OB School; Tisbury vs. Chilmark, at Chilmark School.



Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016 – Boys: WT vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury School; OB vs. Chilmark, at Chilmark School. Girls: Tisbury vs. WT, at WT School.

Tues., Dec. 13, 2016 – Boys: Tisbury vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School; Chilmark vs. OB, at OB School. Girls: Edgartown vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury; WT vs. Chilmark, at Chilmark School.

Thurs., Dec. 15, 2016 – Boys: WT vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School; Chilmark vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury School. Girls: Edgartown vs. WT, at WT School; Chilmark vs. OB, at OB School.

Fri., Dec. 16, 2016 – Girls: Chilmark vs. WT, at WT School.

Tues., Dec. 19, 2016 – Boys: Edgartown vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury School; WT vs OB, at OB School. Girls: Tisbury vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School; OB vs WT, at WT School.

Thurs., Dec. 21, 2016 – Edgartown vs OB, at OB School; Tisbury vs. Chilmark, at Chilmark School. Girls: OB vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School.

Thurs., Jan. 5, 2017 – Boys: OB vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School. Girls: Edgartown vs. OB, at OB School.

Makos YMCA wim club

Practice for Makos teams is at the YMCA. All Makos meets are off-Island for the remainder of the season.

Novice: Monday and Wednesday 4:00-5:00 pm

Bronze/Silver: Monday-Thursay 4:00-5:00 pm

Gold: Monday-Thursday 5:00-6:30 pm

ORCAS: Wednesday 3:45-4:15 pm; Fridays 1:15-2:00 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey

Schedule subject to change; visit MV Arena mvarena.com and MV Youth Hockey mvyouthhockey.org websites for updated information.

Mini-Mites (ages 7 and younger): Practices Monday at 4:50 pm. Games friday night at 4:50 pm.

House Mites (ages 4-8): Practice Monday and Wednesday 4:50 – 5:40 pm; games Friday night at 4:50 pm.

Island League (ages 9-13): Friday nights throughout the winter; games Friday at 6pm.

Ospreys (girls ages 9 -13): Practice Wednesdays at 4:50 pm.

Squirt Wales & Travel Mites practice Thursdays at 4:50 pm.

Pee Wee A&W / Squirt Smythes practice Thursdays at 6:00 pm.

Pee Wee Smythe & Bantam Wales practice Thursdays at 7:10 pm.