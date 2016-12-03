Oak Bluffs Christmas gets the holiday season started

Brett Fisher, in red, drives a horse lead sleigh around Oak Bluffs. —Photos by Stacey Rupolo
There were free sleigh rides throughout the day. — Stacey Rupolo
Adrian Carreno-Vogt, left, shows a toy car he recieved from Santa. James Bagian and Grace Bagian, right, ride along with him. — Stacey Rupolo
Blaise Aubuchon makes an ornament at Offshore Ale Co. on Saturday. — Stacey Rupolo
Nathan Rezendez, right, puts green frosting to a gingerbread cookie. — Stacey Rupolo
Teddy Rosbeck decorates a gingerbread cookie. — Stacey Rupolo
Alana Rosbeck shows off her gingerbread cookie. — Stacey Rupolo
Filip Alberghini shows his completed gingerbread cookie. — Stacey Rupolo
Christine Todd, organizer of Christmas in Oak Bluffs, brought her rabbit puppet to the party. — Stacey Rupolo
A pinocchio puppet was part of the parade. — Stacey Rupolo
Stacey Rupolo
Bella the puppeteer brought a winning smile to the parade. — Stacey Rupolo
From left, Jill Macy, Russel Hodson (in the puppet), Joanie LeLachuer, and Marsha Winsrug lead the parade down Kennebec Ave. — Stacey Rupolo

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Oak Bluffs. On Saturday the town continued its ongoing holiday festivities at the Ocean View Hotel, Offshore Ale and along Circuit Avenue.

There were free hayrides in a horse drawn carriage from the Loft to the Ocean View Hotel and back. The Ocean View had a holiday market with a guest appearance from Santa. Jewelry, quilts, ornaments, and more were on sale while Santa took photos and listened to Christmas lists from eager children

Over at Offshore, craft tables were set out in front of a gently crackling fire while Brian Wieland played holiday music. There was a station to frost gingerbread cookies and decorate them with gumdrop buttons as well as a table for decorating ornaments.

The day was rounded off with a festive puppet parade led by Bella the puppeteer. The group of six walked down Kennebec Avenue and around Ocean Park singing and waving in costumes.

