Oak Bluffs Christmas gets the holiday season started

1 of 13

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Oak Bluffs. On Saturday the town continued its ongoing holiday festivities at the Ocean View Hotel, Offshore Ale and along Circuit Avenue.

There were free hayrides in a horse drawn carriage from the Loft to the Ocean View Hotel and back. The Ocean View had a holiday market with a guest appearance from Santa. Jewelry, quilts, ornaments, and more were on sale while Santa took photos and listened to Christmas lists from eager children

Over at Offshore, craft tables were set out in front of a gently crackling fire while Brian Wieland played holiday music. There was a station to frost gingerbread cookies and decorate them with gumdrop buttons as well as a table for decorating ornaments.

The day was rounded off with a festive puppet parade led by Bella the puppeteer. The group of six walked down Kennebec Avenue and around Ocean Park singing and waving in costumes.