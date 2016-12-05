Seventh grade travel basketball starts off the season strong

The Martha’s Vineyard travel basketball team faced off against Barnstable and Dartmouth on Saturday in their first games of the season. The Vineyard defeated Barnstable 32-24 and slammed Dartmouth 51-41.

The boys played a fast and furious game against Barnstable. The Vineyard held a 12 point lead against them for most of the game, but Barnstable cut the Vineyard’s lead to three points in about as many minutes. After a quick timeout, the Vineyard boys came out with very strong play and increased the lead to nine, all within one minute of playing time.

Jayden Coyle averaged almost 20 points in both games. Kamel Timmons played played a strong defense and was a well-rounded team player, making extra passes to set up his teammates for easy baskets. Newcomer Nick Cowan got his first taste of game action and, although he didn’t get a lot of playing time, he didn’t disappoint. His positive attitude and willingness to be ready set the team up for success. Ty Mathew also brought a strong defense to both games. His intensity forced numerous turnovers and blocked shots.

“All of the boys showed great heart and hustle,” coach Kevin Oliver wrote to the Times in an email.

The seventh grade boys team will play an away game against the Dennis/Yarmouth team on Saturday Dec. 10.