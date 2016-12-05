State representative-elect Dylan Fernandes will visit Martha’s Vineyard

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth is the newly elected state representative from the Cape and Islands.

Dylan Fernandes, who was elected as the Cape and Islands’ representative to the Massachusetts state legislature, will make stops in Chilmark and Oak Bluffs this week on a district-wide “listening tour.”

The public is invited to attend and — according to a press release — “talk about their vision for their community, share concerns about the issues they are facing, and submit comments and recommendations.”

Mr. Fernandes will be on-Island on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Chilmark Public Library from 3 to 4:30 pm, and at the Oak Bluffs Public Library from 5 to 6:30 pm.