Arboretum winter walk

Get outside and join the Polly Hill Arboretum staff for a walk around the arboretum. The winter months are a perfect chance for bark and tree structure, fruits, and berries to stand out. The guide will point out plants of interest in the landscape. The tour starts at 10 am on Dec. 10, and will run for a little over an hour. Meet at the visitor center, and be sure to dress for the weather. The tour is included with a $5 garden admission fee, and free for members and children under 12. For more information, call the arboretum at 508-693-9426 or visit pollyhillarboretum.org.