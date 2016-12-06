A celebration of snowsports comes to the M.V. Film Center

Ski film pioneer Warren Miller’s “Here, There & Everywhere” plays Saturday, Dec. 10, at the M.V. Film Center. Vineyard snow enthusiasts can watch the best of the best — 20 top athletes — skiing at locales across the world. The screening is a one-night-only special event.

Outdoor sports fulfill “our constant search for freedom,” says ski film pioneer Miller. He has filmed 67 ski documentaries, and “Here, There & Everywhere” is his first in 12 years. Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley narrates the new film, interviewing Mr. Miller about the sport’s roots, and top athletes on subjects like looking for new terrain.

One of the winter sports featured in the film is fat biking. Also called snow biking, it is the new fitness activity of riding on bikes with unusually wide tires. Men’s Health Magazine says fat biking burns up to 1,500 calories an hour.

Other snow sports in “Here, There & Everywhere” include ski jumping, helicopter skiing, backcountry snowmobiling, hill-climb racing, dog sledding, and pond skimming, where skiers ride on the surface of water.

Those who purchase tickets to the film screening will receive a free weekday lift ticket to Vermont’s Sugarbush, and will be entered in the World Tour Sweepstakes. First prize of the sweepstakes includes a seven-day Western Montana ski vacation for four. The winner will have access to six different Glacier ski resorts, plus snowmobile trails. In addition to lodging and a rental car, the winner will receive a $5,000 gift card.

Three days of skiing in Aspen, Colo., comes with the second prize. A Helly Hansen ski outfit is part of this package. Third prize includes three days of lift tickets and a two-bedroom condo for four at Squaw Valley, Calif. Crested Butte, Colo., is the five-day locale for the fourth prize, plus airfare.

“We might even do a snowball fight,” Film Center director Richard Paradise says of the event.

“Here, There & Everywhere” screens at the Film Center at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Dec. 10. For tickets and more information, visit mvfilmsociety.com.