Island Gymnastics competition results against Yellow Jackets

Nine gymnasts from Island Gymnastics competed at the Holiday Invitational hosted by Yellow Jackets Gymnastics on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Xcel bronze team competed in Danvers. Grace Voshell came in second in vault (9.4), sixth in floor (8.8), and placed fifth all-around (35.45). Nikita Kleeman was fifth in vault (8.6), and tenth all-around (34.05). Elizabeth Thompson placed 11th all-around (33.05), and Gabrielle Guimaraes placed 12th all-around (32.75).

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Xcel Silver team also competed in Danvers. In the younger division, Amy Maeda placed sixth in bars (8.7), fourth in beam (8.9), fifth in floor (8.75), and finished fourth all-around (34.45). Also competing in the younger division, Emily Boyd placed sixth on bars and beam (8.8 and 8.35, respectively). For the middle division, Sara Goodale received 9.0 for vault, taking sixth, and 8.9 on beam, for fifth place.

The Xcel Gold team competed on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Middleton. Both Molly Crawford and Arianna Edelman competed in the junior A division. Molly Crawford placed seventh on beam (8.6), and finished in seventh place all-around (34.65). Arianna Edelman received an 8.6 for beam.

The next meet for Island Gymnastics will be on Jan. 22.