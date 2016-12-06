Julie Robinson, owner and principal designer of Julie Robinson Interiors, is now a Hunter Douglas Certified Master Shutter Installer. According to a press release, Hunter Douglas, the premier name in home window treatments, hosted a weeklong course at its training facility in Broomfield, Colo. With 31-plus years in the interior design business, Julie is no stranger to installing window treatments, and is a Certified Installer of blinds, shades, and shutters. However, she said the training was well worth it: “Becoming a Master Installer means that I know the best, updated techniques for installing shutters, including for bay windows, sliders, and French doors.”

To celebrate, Ms. Robinson is offering 10 percent off Hunter Douglas products that are ordered between now and Feb. 28, 2017, or $50 off a first consultation during that time. Present this article for the discount. For appointments, call Pam at 508-693-5065, or stop by the Julie Robinson showroom at 510 State Road, West Tisbury.