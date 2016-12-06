Make an ornament at Long Point

Explore the beaches and woodlands of Long Point Wildlife Refuge in West Tisbury on Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 pm. Forage natural craft supplies, then make your own ornament with the staff of The Trustees of Reservations. Materials will be collected or provided, and hot drinks and snacks will be served. The cost for a member adult is $9, member child $6; nonmember adult $15, and nonmember child $10. There will be another ornament-making session on Dec. 17. For more information, visit thetrustees.org.