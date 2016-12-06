Following a rigorous selection process, the Martha’s Vineyard Airport awarded EduComp a three-year contract to provide IT services and support to their organization. The airport required all potential candidates to provide thorough information regarding their capabilities, capacity, and experience to ensure the best company was chosen to perform in this critical role.

EduComp was chosen from a group of eight other well-respected corporations bidding for the contract, some with bases of operations outside Boston and in four other states.

EduComp was founded on Martha’s Vineyard in 1982 to meet the technology needs of the Island community. Over the years EduComp has grown to become the leading IT-services provider on the Island, a press release states, and expanded its retail store to encompass a wide range of quality office and art supplies. EduComp’s trained staff of seven year-round technicians, including two Certified Apple Technicians, provides service to more than 200 of the Island’s largest businesses and municipalities.