Oak Bluffs: Kicking off the holiday season

What a pleasure it was to attend the Martha’s Vineyard Community Chorus concert on Sunday last. The Old Whaling Church was standing room only as so many people flocked there, to once again hear the beautiful music presented to us by this great group. This year we were also privileged to hear the newly formed Children’s Choir as they sang along with the chorus and also performed as a separate group. What pleasing melodies echoed through the old church, and it was obvious greatly enjoyed by all. Thank you to all who made this happen, directors, accompanists, volunteers, and participants. A marvelous start to the Christmas season.

One more time, and let me see if I can get this bit of news correct this time. The Dine to Donate at the Offshore Ale is taking place today, Thursday, Dec. 8. This is a fundraiser for the Friends of Oak Bluffs, and will also feature a silent auction. A percentage of pretax food sales during lunch and dinner will be donated to the Friends. Sorry for the misinformation that I wrote previously, but please come out and support this organization that helps make Oak Bluffs beautiful.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse has provided us with great programs throughout the years and entertainment to please everyone. Now the playhouse needs your financial support in order to continue to thrive. Their earned income covers only about one-third of their expenses, and they rely on their loyal patrons to help maintain their building and Patricia Neal Stage, house their actors, and pay their staff so they can stay up and running all year long. Please consider donating to this important part of Island life.

Our Oak Bluffs Public Library is sponsoring a program that will be of interest to many children. On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 11:30 am, you may decorate a votive that you can give to someone for the holidays. This event is for kids ages 5 and up.

Sometimes when you are listening to these concerts, do you wish that you could be singing along yourselves? Then join in for a carol sing at the Federated Church on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 3 pm as part of the Christmas in Edgartown Festivities. This is a free event, open to all ages, and you will be singing along with some of the members of the Federated Church Choir as they sing beloved Christmas songs, with their minister of music, Peter R. Boak, supporting them on the piano. Music will be provided, and they will be happy to play your favorites. After the singing, there will be cookies and cider.

There are two interesting and informative Martha’s Vineyard Community Services coming up in December. The “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” program will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 to 11:30 am at the Martha’s Vineyard Family Center in Vineyard Haven. The Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Family Center and the Island Wide Youth Collaborative are co-hosting this group, which will provide information about trends and issues facing grandparents raising grandchildren. The group discussion takes place the second Saturday of every month.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Island Wide Youth Collaborative, in conjunction with MVCS Family Center, Disability Services, and Youth Task Force, presents three free parent intensive workshops with anxiety expert Lynn Lyons. This is an interactive parent child workshop for parents, caregivers, and children ages 8 to 17. This workshop takes place from 6 to 8 pm at the MVRHS library. To register, visit mvcommunityservices.com/lyons. Then on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the MVRHS library, learn about “The Traps of Worried Parenting and What to Do Instead.” To register, call 508-687-9182. The follow-up discussion with Lynn Lyons for those who attended last year’s seminar takes place on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 12 noon to 2 pm in the MVRHS Culinary Arts dining room. To register visit mvcommunityservices.com/lyons.

The West Tisbury Library Foundation will hold a silent auction and raffle to benefit the West Tisbury library until Dec. 19. Proceeds will help support programming at the library. There are some great items offered, including stays at a cottage alongside the St. Lawrence and in a house in Nevis, among other great items, which will be on display and may be bid on at the library until Dec. 19.

After the tumultuous past year and apprehension of what may lie ahead, let’s each try to bring more peace into our lives. A good start would be to attend the Reflections of Peace concert at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Campgrounds on Dec. 14. The concert, a benefit for Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, will bring you a variety of peaceful instrumental and vocal music giving you serenity before the upcoming hectic holidays. Please attend and support this most important and helping agency on the Island.

We send birthday smiles to Tyler Araujo on the 9th; Tony Maseda and Patrick Parker on the 10th; Jenna Gossen, Chuck Lehman, and grandson Isaiah Geddis on the 12th; Peter Tennant on the 13th; and Pat Law and daughter-in-law Debra Alley on the 14th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.