The 20th annual “Reflections of Peace Christmas Concert” will be held at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Trinity Methodist Church in the Campgrounds of Oak Bluffs. The concert, directed by Kevin Ryan, benefits Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard. Volunteers donate 100 percent of the work, rehearsal, talent, and underwriting costs. The cost of admission is $20. For more information, call 508-627-2456.