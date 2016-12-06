Rosewater Holiday Market pops up with tasty treats

’Tis the season for finding that perfect gift, and Rosewater Market in Edgartown is here to help. This week they opened a pop-up shop on Main Street, Edgartown, for all your gift-giving needs. Julia Celeste, along with her father Christopher Celeste and her boyfriend Zach Tarka, are sourcing, curating, and manning the pop-up shop to offer unique, original gifts.

For the past couple of months, the Celestes have been working on finding and selecting vintage items for the pop-up. The pieces are incredibly unique; you won’t find them anywhere else. I was eyeing a gorgeous set of vintage Santa Claus drinking glasses — that’s the type of gift you’ll find at the Rosewater Market Pop-Up Shop.

One of the best things about the pop-up shop is that they showcase local artisans and their wares. You’ll find gorgeous pottery by JK Design, wearable fashion by Kati J., one-of-a-kind collage art, acrylic paintings, and books by Tara Reynolds, and adorable children’s clothing by Gillian Badot of gillyb. If you’re looking to give back to the community, supporting and purchasing from local makers is one way to do so. Store manager Mr. Tarka can also make great recommendations on gift ideas, so make sure to chat him up once you visit.

Another bonus is that the pop-up has one of the best selections of greeting cards on the Island. The variety of holiday cards goes from traditional celebration cards to hilarious puns. My favorite? One that wishes you “Happy Hollandaise!” — perfect for the cooks in your life.

Find kitchenware, children’s gifts, stocking stuffers, greeting cards, and more at the Rosewater Market Pop-Up Shop on Main Street, Edgartown, open from 10 am until 5 pm, Wednesday through Sunday, until the holidays. During Christmas in Edgartown weekend, they will be hosting a “Christmas Spirits” event from 4 pm to 6 pm, with boozy Christmas-themed beverages and holiday sale specials, so save some of your holiday shopping for then.